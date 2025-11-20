Daily Chronicle 2025 boys wrestling preview: Team-by-team previews

DeKalb Barbs

Top returners: Cam Matthews, sr., 150; Jaden Bradley, jr., 113; Ayden Shuey, sr., 132; Nick Waddle, sr., 215

Key newcomers: Malik Warren, sr., 157/165;

Worth noting: Seven starters return from the 2025 DuPage Valley Conference championship team. Coach Sam Hiatt said there’s a strong freshman class this year that has been very productive at the state level in middle school, but a lot of those pieces are still falling into place. Warren is one of the few wrestlers with state experience, qualifying for De La Salle in 2024.

Sycamore Spartans

Top returners: Jayden Dohogne, jr., 144/150; Cooper Bode, sr., 175/190; Carson West, so., 106/113; Mike Olson, sr., 120/126; Collin Hughes, so., 285; Tyler Lockhart, sr., 126/132/138; Charlie Olson, jr., 126/132/138; Doug Gemberling, jr., 157/165; Adam Carrick, jr., 190/215; Sawyer Davis, so., 126/132/138; Clyde Nott, so., 215/285

Key newcomers: Liam Schroeder, fr., 113/120; Jack Nordstrom, fr., 150/157/165; Tyler Sullivan, fr., 113/120; Ian Ruiz, jr., 165/175

Worth noting: The Spartans enjoyed a youth movement last year, with West and Hughes qualifying for state as freshmen. Mike Olson also qualified for the finale and Dohogne and Bode, the reigning Daily Chronicle wrestler of the year, each took sixth. Lockhart was a win away from qualifying for state. Three more freshmen fill in this year, with Schroeder and Sullivan providing some depth behind West and Mike Olson at the lower weights while Nordstrom should plug in behind Gemberling in the middle weights along with Ruiz.

Kaneland Knights

Top returners: Camden Skipper, jr., 126; John Harvon, jr., 132; Jack Gruber, sr., 150/157; Apollo Gochis, sr., 190; Colten Heltsley, sr., 157; Garrett Herst, sr., 215; Josh Karther, sr., 165

Key newcomers: n/a

Worth noting: Gochis leads four sectional qualifiers back from last year after a 27-8 season. Skipper, Harvon and Gruber also earned sectional berths, but none of the Knights returning from last year qualified for state. New coach Chris Kerwin said the team is excited for the season ahead and likes what he’s seen so far in the preseason.

Genoa-Kingston Cogs

Top returners: Anthony Gum, sr., 150

Key newcomers: Zander Sutton, fr., 106/113

Worth noting: Coach Stew Burke said the Cogs have much better numbers this year, something that should help them in duals as they won’t forfeit nearly as much as last year. A lot of those spots will belong to underclassmen, but a lot of them like Sutton have experience.