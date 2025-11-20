Daily Chronicle 2025 boys wrestling preview: 5 wrestlers to watch

Sycamore's Cooper Bode wrestles Libertyville James Scanio during the 175-weight class during the Don Flavin invite last season held at DeKalb High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Cooper Bode, sr., Sycamore, 175/190

Although this Sycamore club is loaded with experience, there’s only three seniors in key roles, and the reigning Daily Chronicle Wrestler of the Year is one of them. He went 40-13 last season and finished sixth in Class 2A at 175. He may see time at 190 this year.

Carson West, so., Sycamore, 106

West was a first-team all-area selection last season, going 42-6, winning a regional and taking second in a sectional tournament. He was a win away from a 2A medal at 106 and may move up to 113 this year.

Apollo Gochis, sr., Kaneland, 190

The middle of three siblings who wrestled for the Knights last year, Gochis was second at a regional tournament but couldn’t get past the sectional round. He wrestled at 175 last year but is expected to move up to 190.

Zander Sutton, fr., Genoa-Kingston, 106/113

The Cogs figure to be young this year, and Sutton is at the forefront of the youth movement. He went 29-14 in his eighth-grade season, reaching the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation’s sectional tournament. He won tournaments in Stillman Valley and Marengo.

Jaden Bradley, jr., DeKalb, 113

Bradley was 31-14, won the DuPage Valley Tournament and qualified for the Class 3A state tournament at 106.