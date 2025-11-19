Kaneland wins behind 13 from Grace Brunscheen: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle Sports Roundup

Girls basketball

Kaneland 49, Prairie Ridge 26: At Crystal Lake, Grace Brunscheen drained a trio of three-pointers to lead the Knights to the win at the Mark Einwich Tournament hosted by Burlington Central. Amani Meeks added eight points as Kaneland (1-1) earned its first win of the season.

Hinckley-Big Rock 49, Mather 34: At Aurora, Mia Cotton poured in 18 points and Anna Herman added 13 as the Royals improved to 2-0 on the season with its second win at the Illinois Math and Science tournament. Amelia Michels added 12 points and seven boards for HBR (2-0).

Mens basketball

Northern Iowa 70, Northern Illinois 57: At Cedar Falls, IA, Dylan Ducommun scored 12 and Daemar Kelly added 10 as the Huskies fell to the Panthers in a nonconference contest. Gustav Winther added eight points and five boards for NIU (2-3).