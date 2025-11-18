Quinn Carrier scores 26 in opener: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls basketball

Sycamore 64, East Aurora 19: At Burlington Central, Quinn Carrier scored 26 in the opener as the Spartans rolled to the win.

Sadie Lang finished with 12 points, six assists and five rebounds. Sydney Fabrizius added seven points and five rebounds while Macy Calendo scored nine points.

The Spartans face the host Rockets in the tournament at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Moline 54, Kaneland 35: At Burlington Central, Amani Meeks scored 10 points and Grace Brunscheen added seven in the loss.

The Knights continue in the tournament at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Prairie Ridge.

Genoa-Kingston 59, Belvidere 18: At Belvidere, Presley Meyer scored 15 and Ari Rich 12 in the win.

Hinckley-Big Rock 54, IMSA 26: At Aurora, Payton Murphy scored 17 points and Amelia Michels 12 in the win.

Mia Cotton added nine points. Anna Herrmann had seven points and 13 rebounds. Grace Hall added 10 boards.