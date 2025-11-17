Glidden Homestead to offer Christmas mini photo sessions Nov. 29

The Glidden Homestead offers Christmas mini photo sessions again this year, returning Nov. 29, 2025, in DeKalb. (Photo provided by Jessi LaRue)

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will offer Christmas mini photo sessions for community members to create holiday portraits.

The sessions will be held Nov. 29 at the homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

The photos will be taken by My Saving Grace Photography. Participants can receive 10 digital images. Registration and an online deposit are required. Proceeds from the sessions will support the homestead. To register, visit GliddenHomestead.org.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public.

For information, email jessi@gliddenhomestead.org, call 815-756-7904, or visit GliddenHomestead.org.