Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Daily Chronicle

Used book sale returns to Sycamore library Dec. 6

Friends of Sycamore Library sale will raise funds to support library programming

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Friends of the Sycamore Library will hold a used book sale next month to support the library’s programs, services and resources.

The sale, themed ”Books: the gifts that are always the right size and color,“ will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at the library, 103 E. State St.

Items on sale include new or gently used fiction, nonfiction, and coffee-table books, DVDs, and CDs. Prices range from 25 cents to $3. Accepted forms of payment include debit cards, cash and major credit cards.

“This is a great opportunity to pick up some last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers and to stock your own shelves for winter reading, ” Friends of the Sycamore Library chair of the sale and vice president Sharon McKee said in a news release.

The Friends of the Sycamore Library is a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the library in various ways.

LocalDeKalb CountyDeKalbSycamoreDeKalb County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois