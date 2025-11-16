Used book sale returns to Sycamore library Dec. 6

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The Friends of the Sycamore Library will hold a used book sale next month to support the library’s programs, services and resources.

The sale, themed ”Books: the gifts that are always the right size and color,“ will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at the library, 103 E. State St.

Items on sale include new or gently used fiction, nonfiction, and coffee-table books, DVDs, and CDs. Prices range from 25 cents to $3. Accepted forms of payment include debit cards, cash and major credit cards.

“This is a great opportunity to pick up some last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers and to stock your own shelves for winter reading, ” Friends of the Sycamore Library chair of the sale and vice president Sharon McKee said in a news release.

The Friends of the Sycamore Library is a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the library in various ways.