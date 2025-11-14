Daily Chronicle 2025-2026 girls basketball preview: 5 to watch

Anna Herrmann, sr., G, Hinckley-Big Rock

As a sophomore, Herrmann set the school’s record for 3-pointers in a game, season and career. Last year, she reached the 1,000-point mark even though her scoring dropped by about three points per game. She was a Daily Chronicle All-Area First Team selection in 2024 and a second-team pick in 2023 and 2025. She averaged 11.8 points, five rebounds and four assists per game last year.

Amani Meeks, jr., G, Kaneland

The two leading scorers from last year’s Interstate 8 and regional championship team are gone. There’s still a lot back, and Meeks is one of the prime candidates to increase her scoring productivity this season. She averaged 6.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game last season in earning a spot on the all-area second team.

Zora Watts, sr., F, DeKalb

One of three forwards on a roster full of Barbs and one of only two players 5-foot-9 or taller, Watts should be a key component defensively for the Barbs in the role for which Brytasia Long earned all-area first-team honors. The Barbs have plenty of scoring options with Olivia Schermerhorn, Alicia Johnson and Johnna Patrick, so Watts should prove pivotal in maintaining tough defense for the Barbs.

Quinn Carrier, jr., G, Sycamore

Carrier led the Spartans in points and rebounds per game last year despite missing a handful of games due to an injury. She earned a spot on the all-area second team for a second straight year. The Spartans struggled to win games last year in a way they haven’t in decades, but bring back their four leading scorers, two of whom still aren’t even seniors - Carrier and sophomore point guard Sadie Lang.

Presley Meyer, jr., G, Genoa-Kingston

Meyer has spent the last two seasons behind Ally Peogel, the leading scorer in G-K history. But with her gone, Meyer is poised for a breakout season. She already has more than 500 points in her career after averaging 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.6 steals per game while shooting 42%. She’s also a strong off-ball defender and even drew some triangle-and-two looks from opposing defenses alongside Poegel last year. She was honorable mention all-area last year.