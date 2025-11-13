Shaw Local

Northern Rehab to offer running injury prevention presentation Nov. 20 in Sycamore

Shaw Local file photo – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists and the Kishwaukee Family YMCA will hold a “Running Injuries & Prevention” presentation as part of its Lunch and Learn educational series. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County/Shutterstock)

By Shaw Local News Network

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists and the Kishwaukee Family YMCA will hold a “Running Injuries & Prevention” presentation as part of its Lunch and Learn educational series.

The free presentation will begin at 11 a.m. Nov. 20 at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road, Sycamore.

Participants can learn about common running-related injuries and strategies to avoid injuries. The presentation will be led by physical therapist Lauren Pinnow.

Refreshments will be provided by Hy-Vee. Because of limited space, registration is required to attend. To register, visit kishymca.org or call 815-375-5392.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapist-owned and -operated physical therapy practice, providing clients with customized care for more than 46 years.

The Kishwaukee Family YMCA is a nonprofit that seeks to enrich the spirit, mind and body of all those in the community, especially families and children, regardless of ability to pay.

For information, visit northernrehabpt.com/events, call 815-375-5392, or visit kishymca.org.

