DeKalb man charged after police find more than 20 videos depicting child sex abuse on phone: Records

James Murrieta, 22, of DeKalb, was charged with one count of reproducing a video that shows the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 by an adult, a Class X felony, according to court records. He was also charged with 11 Class 2 felonies for possessing the videos. (Provided by DeKalb County Jail)

A DeKalb man faces almost a dozen felony charges after police said they found more than 20 videos on his phone depicting child sexual abuse, according to records filed this week in DeKalb County court.

James Murrieta, 22, was charged with one count of reproducing a video that shows the sexual abuse of a child, a Class X felony, according to court records. If convicted, Murrieta could face up to 30 years in prison.

He was charged with 11 counts of possessing videos that depict child sexual abuse, records show. If convicted on those charges, Class 2 felonies, Murrieta could face up to seven years in prison.

DeKalb police arrested Murrieta this month after finding more than 20 videos of child sexual abuse material on his phone, according to a police synopsis filed in court Nov. 8. Ten of those videos were reproduced screen-recorded duplicates saved to the hidden photos section on Murrieta’s phone, police wrote.

Police seized Murrieta’s phone after detectives found him alone in a field along Route 31 in Crystal Lake, according to the synopsis filed in court. Police allegedly found the sexually explicit illegal material on the man’s phone they searched with a warrant.

Prosecutors with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office sought to keep Murrieta in jail while he awaits a trial. But their petition was denied by DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick during a 9 a.m. hearing Monday.

Murrieta was granted pretrial release with conditions that prevent him from possessing any device that can access the internet, including cellphones and TV. He also is prohibited from entering any public library or being alone with any minor, according to the order filed Nov. 10.

Murrieta also was charged with one count of possession of illegal drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor, according to court records.

An attorney with the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office represented Murrieta during his pretrial release hearings. DeKalb County Public Defender Chip Chriswell said his office had no comment on the case.

Murrieta was unable to be reached for comment. He is expected to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Jan. 6.