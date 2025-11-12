McLaughlin: Tree lightings to travel shows

As we all ease into the holiday spirit, you’ll notice that DeKalb County certainly doesn’t lack festive celebrations.

Each community offers its own blend of festivals and Santa visits. DeKalb, Genoa, Sandwich, Shabbona, and Sycamore all host tree lightings, Santa parades, or Santa walks. Find all the details on our website at www.dccvb.com.

For the DeKalb County Convention & Visitors Bureau (DCCVB), this time of year also marks the start of preparations for the upcoming group tour season. Group tour trade shows and events fill December and continue through early spring.

While DeKalb County may not participate in every event, our area will still be represented at major shows through our partnership with Enjoy Illinois. All certified bureaus are included under the state’s “Tour Illinois” banner.

Some of the trade shows DeKalb County plans to attend in the coming months include:

Travel & Adventure Show in Rosemont, Illinois – targeting couples, families, and group travelers

Illinois Parks & Recreation Association Annual Conference – focusing on park district day trips

Circle Wisconsin/Midwest Marketplace – promoting group tours for both day trips and overnight stays

Chicago Annual Tourism Summit – connecting with influencers, travelers, and meeting planners

At these conferences, especially those focused on group travel, the DCCVB creates a variety of customized itineraries for attendees to choose from. We coordinate every aspect of their visit to DeKalb County, including contacting local businesses, arranging speakers, preparing promotional materials, and working with restaurants on meal packages. Our team also serves as step-on guides during tours and checks in throughout the day to ensure a smooth experience.

During day trips, visitors typically try to see as much as possible. Yet, as they board the bus to leave, they often wish they had more time. They frequently remark on how passionate our guides are and how evident it is that everyone truly loves what they do.

One memorable tour this summer included stops at the Glidden Homestead with a tour led by Jessi Haish LaRue, the Egyptian Theatre guided by Jeannie Holcomb, and Blumen Gardens with a presentation by Joel Barczak. The entire group sang their praises – and we couldn’t agree more.

We deeply appreciate all our local partners, whose passion and dedication make it easy to promote just how special DeKalb County truly is.

• Katherine McLaughlin is the marketing director for the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau.