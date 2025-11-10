Shaw Local

Talk climate change, solutions at upcoming DeKalb library series

DeCarbon Dialogue series set for Nov. 11 in DeKalb

A flowering crabapple tree is in full bloom Friday, May 2, 2025, in front of the Sycamore Public Library. (Mark Busch)

By Shaw Local News Network

Residents are invited to discuss climate change and solutions to combat it during an upcoming workshop that’s part of the DeKalb Public Library’s DeCarbon Dialogue series.

The free workshop will begin at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The workshop explores everyday conversations and the power of small, collective actions.

DeKalb County Earth Fest executive planning team members will lead the conversation. No registration is required.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.

