Talk climate change, solutions at upcoming DeKalb library series

Residents are invited to discuss climate change and solutions to combat it during an upcoming workshop that’s part of the DeKalb Public Library’s DeCarbon Dialogue series.

The free workshop will begin at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The workshop explores everyday conversations and the power of small, collective actions.

DeKalb County Earth Fest executive planning team members will lead the conversation. No registration is required.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.