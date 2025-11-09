DeKalb nonprofits invited to apply for federal HUD grants

DeKalb City Hall along Lincoln Highway (route 38) in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The city of DeKalb is accepting applications for the 2026 Community Development Block Grant Public Services Program.

The applications are due at 2 p.m. Dec. 5.

Applicants must serve residents whose household income is less than 80% of the area average. The applicants also need the participants income documentation or to verify they offer services in an area where over half of the population is on a low to moderate income. Applications are available on the city website under the “Community Development Department” on the “Community Services” page.

The projects must meet at one consolidated plan objective and one U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development national objective. A 2025 to 2029 objectives list is available.

The programs are intended for new public or expanded services. The funding is contingent upon the city of DeKalb’s receipt of program funds from HUD. The CDBG fiscal year from from April through March.

The grant payments will be retroactively issued at the end of every fiscal year quarter. Federal funding levels vary annually and the federal government may reduce or discontinue the CDBG Program. The city currently expects the program to continue and allocate $60,000.

CDBG is federal community development assistance funding provided by HUD.

For information, at 815-748-2366 or email Jennifer.Yochem@cityofdekalb.com.