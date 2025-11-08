Kaneland’s Carson Kaiser 3rd, 4 seconds away from state title: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys cross country

Class 2A State Championship: At Detweiller Park in Peoria, Kaneland sophomore Carson Kaiser took third in a personal-best 14:12.9

Civic Memorial senior Max Weber won the race in 14:08.54 with Marion junior Gabriel Greer in second (14:10.07).

Kaneland was 16th out of 28 teams with 394 points. Dixon won the team title with 115 points.

Kaneland senior Evan Whildin was the only other Knight in the top 100, taking 53rd in 15:17.15.

Girls cross country

Class 3A State Championship: At Detweiller Park in Peoria, DeKalb junior Alex Schwantes took 108th out of the 235-runner field, finishing in 18:03.5.

Class 1A State Championship: At Detweiller Park in Peoria, Emma James was 122nd and Gracie Zapatka 123rd for Genoa-Kingston.

Both juniors, James finished in 19:44.42 while Zapatka set a personal record, finishing in 19:44.71. They were in a pack of nine runners that finished within 5 seconds of each other.

The Cogs finished 27th out of 30 teams with 588 points.