DeKalb library used book sale runs through Saturday

The Friends of the DeKalb Public Library will host a fall book sale to support the library’s materials, books, and programs.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 7 and 8 and from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the library’s lower-level, 309 Oak St.

Books on sale include paperback and hardcover science, art, history, science fiction, children and teen, cookbooks, film, mysteries, biographies, and gardening books. Audiobooks, CDs, DVDs, and jigsaw puzzles also will be for sale.

Gently used CDs, DVDs, books and puzzles will be accepted for donation at the circulation desk. Magazines, LPs, textbooks and videotapes are not allowed. A $5-a-bag blowout sale is set for Nov. 9.

For information, email friends@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1030.