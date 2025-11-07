‘Art of Giving’, Moonlight Magic and more come to KVAL in Sycamore this month

The Kishwaukee Valley Art League's Holiday Arts and Crafts Market (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several programs and events in November at the Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

The league will host a paint and sip from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Gallery on State. Attendees can learn how to paint an autumn-themed canvas from artist Anthony Nelson. Supplies will be provided. Attendees can bring their own beverages. The event costs $40. Because of limited space, registration is required and due Nov. 5. To register, visit kval-nfp.org.

The Second Saturday Art Workshop is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 8 at the gallery.

KVAL will participate in the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce’s “Moonlight Magic” event Nov. 21. The event features local art, theater, and dance groups performing in downtown Sycamore storefront windows

The league’s Holiday Arts and Crafts Market will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 21 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Gallery on State. The market includes handcrafted holiday ornaments, decor and original gifts created by local artists.

KVAL’s “Secret Subject” challenge cards are available at the gallery. League members will be able to draw sealed envelopes containing a one-word “secret subject” card. The members can create an art piece depicting the “secret subject.” The art pieces will be presented at the league’s general meeting Feb. 5.

The league is collecting art supplies to donate to local charities. KVAL will only accept new art supplies. The art supplies can be dropped off at Gallery on State. Monetary donations also will be accepted. For information, visit kval-nfp.org.