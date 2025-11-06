Where to find free and reduced oil changes in DeKalb for service members this Veterans Day

Shaw Local file photo – As a salute to the men and women who have served this country, several DeKalb-area shops are offering free and reduced oil change offers for Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11. (Mark Busch)

Here is a look at some of those offerings:

Bockman’s Auto, Truck, and Tire will thank veterans and active-duty service members for their service with free oil changes and doughnuts on Veterans Day. The offer will be available all day at its locations in both Sycamore, 2158 Oakland Drive, and DeKalb, 112 Industrial Drive. Those interested are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling the DeKalb shop at 815-754-4200 or the Sycamore shop at 815-756-7413.

Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb, 1890 Sycamore Road, will honor all active and retired service members with free oil changes on Veterans Day. Those interested are advised to visit dekalbtoyota.com or call 815-748-7300 to schedule an appointment.

Barb City Automotive, 1150 S. Fourth St., wants to say thanks to all veterans in recognition of their service to the country on Veterans Day. Those interested must show proof of service or military identification. Free oil changes will be offered to veterans on an appointment basis only. Call 815-756-3898 to schedule.

Meineke locations in northern Illinois will pay tribute to veterans by offering a 10% discount on oil changes. But there are additional ways to save on various services. Coupons are available at meineke.com and must be either emailed or texted. Nearby locations include those in Elgin, Aurora, Crystal Lake, Naperville, Bolingbrook and more.

Grease Monkey is saluting military and first responders now through Nov. 19 with a special 10% discount on oil changes. The promotional code offer is available at greasemonkey.com. Those interested must show valid identification. Nearby locations include Sycamore, Lisle and Round Lake Beach.