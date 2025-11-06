Srygler: Benefits of volunteer work abound

If someone asked you to volunteer tomorrow, what is your first instinct?

Is your first response “I’m too busy” or “why should I”?

There are many volunteer opportunities looking for people to provide service. If you’re busy, why would you use your valuable time to work for free for someone else’s benefit?

When you see others around you or see a news report, you probably recognize a change that is needed, either globally or locally. Volunteering is how we provide that need.

A 2024 U.S. Census Bureau and AmeriCorps survey showed that 28.3% of the country’s population age 16 and older volunteered through an organization over a 12-month period. Why do those volunteers do it?

Every unique volunteer opportunity provides some benefit to the world around us. Deciding where to volunteer is casting a vote through actions – improving a part of the world that you see as important.

When we put in the effort, we improve our community. Being a part of that community, we indirectly benefit from those improvements.

Health benefits

Indirect benefits are great, but do volunteers directly benefit from the work? When we work together, human connections form.

In a Science Friday interview earlier this year, the outgoing U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, gave his “parting prescription” for what we can do to solve health problems and unhappiness. He explained that we can better our lives by focusing on relationships, purpose and service.

Helping others by volunteering provides that sense of purpose. Building a stronger community and developing a sense of belonging to that community is how we improve.

A Scientific American article last year explained that feelings of sadness, hopelessness, anxiety and depression have increased. Volunteering can alleviate these problems by providing that sense of purpose and developing relationships. More than just our mental health improves. The same article states that children and adolescents who volunteered and performed community service had lower levels of obesity and fewer signs of inflammation.

Have you ever heard the phrase “go touch grass”? Modern lifestyle has us spending more time indoors and alone while experiencing the world through screens. Being outdoors and around others breaks the cycle and helps ease that disconnected feeling that many have. Volunteering opportunities can give us the nudge needed to move outdoors and get some physical activity.

Career benefits

The Scientific American article also points out that part of growing up is discovering where we belong and what we can provide. Volunteering opportunities provide easy-access, low-commitment chances to try different activities and learn what feels like the right fit.

Speaking of finding our place, volunteering experience can improve college applications and resumes. Having a variety of volunteer work can show potential colleges or future employers that a person is willing to put in extra effort to help reach a common goal.

Working with other volunteers also is a good networking opportunity. You never know who you will meet while providing a few hours of volunteer work around town.

Not sure how to volunteer? In a future column, I’ll discuss volunteer options that are available in this area.

Now, go find a way to help your community. You just might feel better yourself. See you out there!

Rob Srygler earned his Ph.D. at NIU and is an associate professor of biology at Rock Valley College. He is a member of the city of DeKalb’s Citizens’ Environmental Commission.