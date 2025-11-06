Community Shoe Box finds new home at Family Service Agency of DeKalb County

The new Family Service Agency facility on Sycamore Road in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Family Service Agency of DeKalb County announced its plans to host Community Shoe Box, a charity organization that aims to provide a space to collect and give away shoes for those in need.

In a social media post, the DeKalb agency indicated that Community Shoe Box has reopened, this time under a different operator at a new location, 1325 Sycamore Road.

“We gratefully accept new and gently used shoes of all sizes and styles,” according to the post. “Your donations help us keep the Community Shoe Box stocked and ensure every neighbor has access to comfortable, reliable footwear.”

Anyone from DeKalb County is welcome to stop by and pick out shoes for themselves or any family member who is present.

“Our goal is to ensure every resident has access to safe, comfortable footwear while maintaining fairness in distribution,” according to the post. “Each household may visit once per month.”

The new donation site is open to those in need from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Previously, Community Shoe Box called a private residence in DeKalb home. The former operator of the charity organization cited “disrespect of my family’s space, and my time and energy,” as reasons for needing to shut down.

“Whether you’re stopping by for yourself or a loved one, you’ll be met with respect, kindness and dignity,” according to the post.

Donations are welcome and can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Family Service Agency of DeKalb County.