Malta man injured in truck crash charged with DUI after helicopter flight to hospital: DCSO

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A Malta man who suffered injuries and was flown to the hospital after his truck crashed Monday has been charged with driving under the influence, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was flown to OSF Saint Anthony in Rockford, authorities said.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 12:30 a.m. Monday to Malta township, after a report of a single vehicle crash on Twombly Road, according to the news release.

After investigating, deputies charged the 41-year-old with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage and leaving the scene of an accident, records show.

Deputies reported that the man was driving a 2007 Gray Ford F-150 without a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver issued citations while hospitalized, according to the news release.