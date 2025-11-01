Kaneland’s Carson Kaiser wins sectional by more than 25 seconds: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys cross country

Class 2A Lakes Sectional: At Lake Villa, Carson Kaiser set a personal record in 14:16, taking first by more than 25 seconds.

Kaneland was seventh and missed a team qualifying berth. Sycamore was 15th.

Evan Whildin also set a PR for the Knights, taking ninth in 15:01.21 to punch his ticket to state.

Logan Jones led Sycamore with a PR, taking 35th in 15:38.23. He was less than 8 seconds away from a qualifying time.

Class 3A Lake Park Sectional: At Roselle, the season ended for DeKalb.

Andy Duran led the Barbs, finishing 68th in a personal-best 15:52.4.

Class 1A Sherrard Sectional: At Saukie Golf Course, the season came to an end for both Genoa-Kingston and Hinckley-Big Rock.

Caden Hageman led the Royals in 55th place in 16:56.7. Gabriel Pena finished in a season-best 17:03.2 for the Cogs.

Girls cross country

Class 1A Sherrard Sectional: At Saukie Golf Course, Genoa-Kingston took fifth to qualify for the state championship race next week in Peoria.

Emma James finished with a PR in 19:36.6 to take 21st. Gracie Zapatka also set a PR, taking 41st in 20:27.

Hinckley-Big Rock took 17th as a team. Zeta Fay led the Royals in 65th with a personal-best 21:15.4, short of a qualifying spot.

Class 3A Lake Park Sectional: At Roselle, DeKalb’s Alex Schwantes took 20th, finishing in a personal-best 17:47.5, earning a trip to the state championship.

The junior was the only one of three DeKalb runners to qualify.

Class 2A Lakes Sectional: At Lake Villa, the seasons came to an end for both Kaneland and Sycamore.

Freshman Macey Jug led the Knights in 36th place, setting a personal record in 18:45.83.

Layla Janisch led Sycamore in 51st place in a season-best 19:06.05. The Knights took 15th as a team.