Genoa-Kingston, Kaneland pick up regional semi wins: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls volleyball

Genoa-Kingston def. Marengo 25-8, 25-18: At Genoa in the Class 2A Genoa-Kingston regional, the Cogs picked up the semifinal win to reach the finals.

The Cogs will host Richmond-Burton at 6 p.m. Thursday for the title.

Kaneland def. IMSA 25-16, 25-15: At Chicago in the CICS/Longwood Regional, the Knights won the semifinal.

The Knights will play in the championship match at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Guilford def. DeKalb 25-12, 25-15: At Rockford in the Class 4A Guilford Regional, the Barbs dropped the semifinal match.

Molly Fell had six digs and Jordan Grant added six blocks.

Somonauk def. Indian Creek, 25-15, 25-12: At Somonauk in a Class 1A Somonauk Regional quarterfinal, the Timberwolves’ season came to an end.

Polo def. Hinckley-Big Rock, 25-9, 25-12: At Yorkville in a Yorkville Christian quarterfinal, the Royals’ season ended with a loss.

Hiawatha def. Rockford Christian Life, 25-12, 25-17 (Monday): At Kirkland in a Class 1A Hiawatha Regional quarterfinal, Delaney Wood had 11 kills, two blocks and six digs in the win.

Makayla Conlee had five aces for Hiawatha. Clair Bingaman and Mariah Langley had six kills each.

The Hawks face Schaumburg Christian in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday.