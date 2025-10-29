DeKalb library to host third annual Day of the Dead Celebration Nov. 1

One of 10 ofrendas on display at the DeKalb Public Library on Nov. 4, 2023 during the inaugural Day of the Dead "Celebration of Life." (Megann Horstead)

The DeKalb Public Library will host its third annual DeKalb Day of the Dead Celebration in honor of the Day of the Dead.

The free celebration will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 1 at the library, 309 Oak St.

The celebration begins with a welcoming procession to honor the dead. The procession will start at El Jimador and travel to the library. Participants can view ofrendas created by DeKalb residents. The celebration also will include crafts, performances and activities.

Attendees can share what Day of the Dead means to them at WNIJ-HOLA. Food and beverages will be available to buy from Nina’s Tacos and Tako Sushi food trucks. The Northern Illinois University Mariachi Band also will perform an after-hours concert at 5:30 p.m.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.