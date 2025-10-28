DeKalb Women’s Club to meet Nov. 7

The next DeKalb Women’s Club’s meeting will feature a presentation titled “A Journey Through Vietnam and Egypt” by Mitra Mohabbat.

The free gathering is at 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Oak Crest Retirement Center’s Little Theater, 2944 Greenwood Acres Drive, DeKalb.

Mohabbat will discuss traveling through Egypt and Vietnam. Attendees can enter the theater through door 4.

The DeKalb Women’s Club has provided scholarships and supported international projects and the community since 1896.

For information, email dekalbwomensclub1896@gmail.com.