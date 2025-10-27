Show off your costumes during children’s Halloween parades at DeKalb library

Shaw Local 2024 file photo – Locals have another chance to show off their Halloween costumes this month with children’s parades planned at the DeKalb Public Library. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Residents will have another chance to show off their Halloween costumes this month with children’s parades planned at the DeKalb Public Library.

Three parades will kick off the week of Halloween: at 9:45 and 10:45 a.m. Oct. 28, and at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 29.

Parades will go through the library’s children’s department, 309 Oak St.

Costumes are encouraged. Children can stop for trick-or-treating or to enjoy a craft during and after the parade.

No registration is required.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.