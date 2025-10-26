Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Daily Chronicle

Leave the leaves: Learn why fallen foliage is good for your garden

DeKalb library to host informational session

Brenda Kowalski rakes leaves Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in McHenry. Many municipalities are just starting to pick up leaves.

Shaw Local file photo – A free information session in DeKalb this month will offer the chance to learn why keeping those leaves on your lawn can benefit gardens, local wildlife and the planet. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

By Shaw Local News Network

Ever wonder if you can take a season off from raking your lawn and just leave the leaves be?

A free information session in DeKalb this month will offer the chance to learn why keeping those leaves on your lawn can benefit gardens, local wildlife and the planet.

The DeKalb Public Library will host the session at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn how fallen leaves enrich soil, reduce waste and provide habitats. No registration is required.

For information, email amyf@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.

LocalDeKalb CountyDeKalbSycamoreDeKalb County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois