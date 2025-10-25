Learn tricks to repair books at DeKalb workshop

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The DeKalb Public Library will hold an introductory workshop for people to learn how to repair their personal books.

The free workshop begins at 2 p.m. Oct. 26 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn how to perform simple repairs; assess damage; and photocopy missing pages to tip in, archivally test and store delicate items.

Repair techniques include book corner reinforcement, pencil erasing, tightening hinges, preventing water damage, torn pages, and text alignment and tipping in a loose page.

Library materials will not be repaired. No registration is required.

For information, email emilyk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.