Kaneland’s Carson Kaiser wins Sterling Regional: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys cross country

Class 2A Sterling Regional: At Hoover Park, Carson Kaiser won the race in 15:04.4, helping Kaneland qualify as a team with a fifth-place finish with 106 points.

Sycamore was sixth with 145, taking the final team qualifying spot. Lucas Miller was 14th in 16:14.1 and Logan Joes was 15th in 16:15.03 for the Spartans.

Evan Whildin was eighth for the Knights in 15:48.78.

Both teams advance to next week’s Lakes Sectional.

Class 3A Batavia Regional: At Settler’s Hill Cross Country Course, DeKalb took sixth with 172 points, earning the final team qualifying spot.

Andy Duran was 17th in 16:13.15 to lead the Barbs. Felipe Hernandez (22nd, 16:23.24) and Will Greer (23rd, 16:24.25) set personal records for DeKalb.

The Barbs advance to the Lake Park Sectional on Saturday.

Class 1A Seneca Regional: At Seneca Ag Farm, Genoa-Kingston missed the final qualifying spot by 10 points, taking eighth with 218 points.

Gabe Pena qualified as an individual for the Cogs, taking 13th in 17:35.8.

Caden Hageman was fourth for Hinckley-Big Rock, finishing in 16:32.2 to qualify as an individual.

Girls cross country

Class 3A Batavia Regional: At Settler’s Hill Cross Country Course, DeKalb missed the final team qualifying spot by one point, finishing with 145 points in seventh place behind Hampshire.

Alex Schwantes took ninth for the Barb, finishing in 18:18.51 to qualify for next week’s sectional in Lake Park. Maret Siblik finished in 27th in 19:42.25, a personal best to qualify. Sam Vander Bleek got the final qualifying spot by less than 4 seconds, finishing in 32nd in a personal best 19:53.82.

Class 2A Sterling Regional: At Hoover Park, Sycamore took third with 94 points, earning an automatic qualifying spot.

Kaneland was seventh, missing the final qualifying spot by 16 points. Macey Jug was eighth for Kaneland in 19:44.8 to qualify as an individual.

Layla Janich led the Spartans in seventh place in 19:38.35. Chloe Shere was 11th in 19:57.3.

Class 1A Seneca Regional: At Seneca Ag Farm, Genoa-Kingston finished two points away from winning the first regional in school history, taking second with 51 points behind winner Sandwich.

Hinckley-Big Rock also qualified as a team for the Sherrard Sectional next week.

Emma James took third for the Cogs, finishing in 19:56.8. Gracie Zapatka was ninth in 20:54.9.

Zeta Fay led the Royals in 20th place in 21:58.3.

Boys soccer

Genoa Kingston 1, Winnebago 0 (OT): At Rockford in the Class 1A Rockford Christian Regional championship game, Ayden Hernandez scored in the sixth minute of overtime to lift the Cogs to the win.

Hernandez headed in a Josue Leon free kick and Adrian Leon earned the shutout.

The Cogs last won a regional in 2022, the second of back-to-back regional crowns.

The No. 2 Cogs advance to the Class 1A Indian Creek Sectional, facing No. 1 Mendota at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pack Park in Waterman.