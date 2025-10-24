Trick-or-treat at Ellwood House in DeKalb this Halloween

Fall foliage stands out in stark color in this exterior photograph at the Ellwood House Museum in DeKalb. (Photo provided by Izabela Pieniadz)

The Ellwood House Museum has invited families to trick-or-treat this Halloween at the museum in DeKalb.

The free event – with costumes encouraged – will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 throughout the museum’s buildings, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb.

Children can participate in a craft activity to take home in the museum’s visitor center. No registration is required.

“We love seeing the community come together to enjoy the Ellwood House grounds in new ways,” Ellwood House Museum Executive Director Izabela Pieniadz said in a news release. “After the excitement of our Ellwood After Dark flashlight tours earlier this month, this Halloween celebration offers another way for visitors of all ages to experience the museum’s history, this time with a fun family twist.”