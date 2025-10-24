Sycamore tennis season ends at state tourney: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls tennis

Class 1A State Championships: Both Sycamore entries were eliminated from the state tournament, ending the season for the team.

Maysen Pethoud opened with a 6-0, 6-2 loss to Avery Probst of Teutopolis, then fell 6-0, 6-0 to Mt. Zion’s Paityn Koester in the first consolation round.

The doubles team of Lila Ezell and Avery Olson fell 6-0, 6-0 to St. Anthony’s Ellie Link and Mia Kinkelaar, 6-0, 6-0. They lost their consolation opener to Jersey’s Kiley King and Anna Kribs, 6-1, 6-2.

Girls volleyball

Morris def. Sycamore, 25-20, 21-25, 25-15: At Sycamore, the Spartans dropped their regular season finale.