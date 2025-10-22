Hinckley-Big Rock drops playoff opener: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys soccer

Harvest-Westminster 3, Hinckley-Big Rock 2: At a Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Regional semifinal, freshman Wyatt Sargent scored in the second half of the loss, ending the Royals’ season.

Girls volleyball

Neuqua Valley def. DeKalb, 25-22, 25-16: At DeKalb, Molly Fell had 14 digs and Meila Robinson had six kills in the loss.

Jaden Longeville had seven digs and eight assists for the Barbs (15-19, 1-8 DuPage Valley Conference).

Leland def. Indian Creek, 25-19, 25-19: At Shabbona, Kendra Buh had six kills in the loss.

Taylor Edwards added five blocks and three kills. Jaelyne Johnson added eight digs and three kills, and Ally Keilman had 16 assists and 10 digs.

Byron def. Genoa-Kingston, 25-21, 14-25, 25-23: At Genoa, the Cogs finished up the regular season 22-13.