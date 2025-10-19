Sycamore wins I-8 cross country title: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls cross country

Interstate 8 Conference Championships: At Maple Park, freshman Chloe Shere was second and senior Layla Janisch third for Sycamore, helping the Spartans claim the title.

Sycamore finished with 33 points, Morris 41 and Kaneland was third with 82.

Shere finished in 19:24.21, less than four seconds away from the victory. Janisch finished in 19:32.81.

Senior Danielle Bower was sixth for the Knights in 20:24.6. Freshmen Anna Anderson (seventh, 20:47.99) and Kylie Kula (eighth, 21:10.73) also finished in the top 10 for the Spartans.

Nine of the Top 10 varsity finishers were either freshmen or seniors. Sycamore also won the junior varsity and open races and earned 15 of the 33 awards handed out by the conference.

DuPage Valley Conference Championships: At Waubonsie Valley, Alex Schwantes took fifth in a season-best 18:58.28 for DeKalb.

The Barbs were sixth with 128 points.

Big Northern Conference Championships: At Walcamp in Kingston, the Cogs finished seventh with 100 points, led by a ninth-place finish from Emma James (19:48.28).

Boys cross country

Interstate 8 Conference Championships: At Maple Park, Carson Kaiser took first for the Knights in 14:51.7, helping Kaneland take second with 46 points behind Morris’ 35.

Sycamore was third with 59 points. Lucas Miller was sixth in 16:10.16 and Logan Jones was seventh in 16:11.43.

Evan Whildin was fourth for the Knights in 15:36.95

DuPage Valley Conference Championships: At Waubonsie Valley, Andy Duran led the Barbs with a 19th-place finish in 16:20.6.

The Barbs did not field enough runners for a team score.

Big Northern Conference Championships: At Walcamp in Kingston, Genoa-Kingston was seventh with 197 points, led by Gabriel Pena in 27th place in 17:15.28.

Girls tennis

Class 1A Rochelle Sectional: At Rochelle, Sycamore took second and qualified two entries for the state tournament next week.

Liza Ezell and Avery Olson, entering as the top seed, took second for the Spartans in the doubles bracket. All three of their wins were in straight sets before falling in the finals.

Maysen Pethoud, seeded fourth in singles, won by default in her third-place match for Sycamore.

Sycamore’s Liliana Vasquez was a win away from qualifying for state, but fell 6-4, 7-6 (5) in her third-round match.

Sycamore finished with 19 points, behind only Dixon’s 24. Kaneland was seventh with eight points and did not qualify anybody.

Class 2A Rockford Guilford Sectional: At Rockford, the season came to an end for DeKalb.

Girls volleyball

Seneca tournament: At Seneca, the Cogs went 3-1 to take second.

In a 25-18, 26-24 win against Aurora Central Catholic, Jessie Fredrickson had 11 kills, Addison Langton had 13 digs, and Presley Meyer and Ari Rich each tallied 11 assists.

The Cogs beat Gardner-South Wilmington 25-14, 25-18 behind seven kills from Aubrey Wise and 10 digs from Zabella Paustian.

In a 25-16, 25-26, 15-10 win against Seneca, Katelyn O’Carroll had five kills.

The Cogs lost to Manteno in the final, 25-18, 25-23.

Meyer and Langton were named to the all-tournament team.

Boys soccer

Rockford East 7, Kaneland 0 (Friday): At Rockford in a Class 2A Burlington Central play-in game, the Knights’ season came to an end.