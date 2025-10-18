New gas station a go on South Fourth Street in DeKalb

The former White Hen Pantry site is seen March 11, 2024 at 802 S. Fourth Street, DeKalb. The space is expected to become home to a gas station with a convenience store. (Megann Horstead)

A new Amoco gas station with a convenience store will soon likely set up shop in DeKalb’s Fourth Street corridor.

It is all due, in part, to council action taken Monday by DeKalb city leaders.

Mayor Cohen Barnes expressed excitement for the petitioner’s plans and the City Council’s role in making them happen.

“That means you can go for it and do,” Barnes said. “I’m super excited to have you.”

At this week’s council meeting, city leaders approved a final plat of resubdivision for the site at 802 S. Fourth St.

In August, the City Council approved rezoning for the property.

An opening date hasn’t yet been announced.

City staff said the engineer for the gas station is working with the Illinois Department of Transportation regarding access from South Fourth Street since it’s a state highway. The petitioner also needs to submit building plans in order to acquire a building permit from the city.