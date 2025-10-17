Next No Kings protest is Saturday in DeKalb

Shaw Local file photo - Protesters hold signs saying “Impeach,” and “No Kings,” Saturday, July 4, 2025, at the corner of Main and State Streets in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore for a "No Kings" rally to voice their displeasure with President Donald Trump. (Mark Busch)

Organizers have set another “No Kings” protest on Saturday in DeKalb to stand against the policies of President Donald Trump, which they argue have weakened the economy, impacted minority groups, spread racism and benefited only the rich.

It’s the latest in a slew of protests organized by thousands across the county since Trump took office in January. Similar No Kings protests are expected nationwide.

Saturday’s event, which organizers stress will be peaceful, goes from noon to 1:30 p.m. Participants are invited to march, rally, listen to speakers and music and are urged to act in a non-violent way, according to a news release.

“Recent federal actions are contributing to a weakened economy and that negatively impacts small businesses, farmers, veterans, low-income communities, immigrants and contributes to racism,” organizers said in the release. “Non-violent organized demonstrations encourage people who are uncomfortable coming together in public to actually speak up. Public, peaceful action lets everyone involved with government at all levels know we are serious about wanting to see positive change.”

Participating organizations include REACT, DeKalb County Democrats, 350Kishwaukee, Emergeing Issues, DeKalb Migrant Aid, DeKalb Area Rapid Response Team, DeKalb Mutual Aid, Esperanza Latina and the ReSisters, according to the release.

Los Taco Rancheros will serve Mexican food.

“We live in a democracy and expect our rights to continue,” organizers wrote in a joint news release. “However, there are people around us who want to change our government to an oligarchy by and for the wealthy. Those of us who want our democracy to continue with equal rights for all people, regardless of income, must act now.”

Participants are invited to bring canned, non-perishable food to donate to Rooted for Good’s mobile food pantry. The pantry stops regularly across the county multiple times per month, offering food and other items to those in need for free.

While some anti-Trump protests in DeKalb County this year have focused on singular issues – including immigrant rights, veteran services and equal rights for people who are transgender – organizers said Saturday’s rally will focus on topics like restoring rights, government services and “fair taxes for all,” according to the release.

Other federal action also has stirred controversy in recent days.

Upheaval erupted this week around the Chicago area, as footage of street confrontations involving tear gas and other tactics by federal authorities against community groups opposing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement action spread.

In the past week, federal immigration authorities have swept Chicago area neighborhoods, taking action in the suburbs also as part of Trump’s promise to crack down on illegal immigration. Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker said ICE activity “is causing mayhem.”

ICE authorities were confirmed in DeKalb as recent as Oct. 8, police chief David Byrd said, though it wasn’t clear if an arrest was made.

Federal immigration authorities also have clashed with locals in Chicago in recent days, prompting a judge on Thursday to require ICE agents to wear body cameras, The Associated Press reported.

U.S. Justice Department attorney Sean Skedzielewski blamed unrest on “one-sided and selectively edited media reports,” The AP reported.

Separately, hours later, a federal appeals court ruled against the Trump administration and said a lower court’s temporary ban on deploying the National Guard to assist immigration officers in Illinois would stay in place while the government pursues an appeal.

The Associated Press contributed.