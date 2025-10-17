Shaw Local

Khiara Thomas’ 8 kills, 3 blocks lead Sycamore: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

By Eddie Carifio

Girls volleyball

Sycamore def. Kaneland 25-19, 25-22: At Sycamore, Khiara Thomas had eight kills and three blocks as the Spartans picked up the Interstate 8 victory.

Maggie Hasselbring added six kills for the Spartans. Grace Remsen had five kills for the Knights.

Naperville Central def. DeKalb 25-11, 24-26, 25-16: At DeKalb, Molly Fell had 19 of DeKalb’s 75 digs as a team.

Jordan Grant had six kills and Cayla Gordon had five blocks.

Genoa-Kingston def. Dixon 25-18, 19-25, 25-17: At Genoa, Presley Meyer had 12 assists, 12 kills and nine digs.

Aubrey Wise and Bria Botterman each had eight kills. Ari Rich had 17 assists and six digs while Keiragan Gleissner had two kills and four blocks.

Serena def. Indian Creek 25-11, 25-20: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves dropped the Little 10 match.

Boys soccer

St. Charles East 1, Sycamore 1: At St. Charles, the Spartans (16-7-1) scored on a goal by Noah Carlson, assisted by Paxton Nicol.

