Ellwood House Museum to offer flashlight tours through the weekend

The Ellwood House Museum will offer nighttime flashlight tours for community residents to look around the museum after dark.

The tours will be held at 7 and 8 p.m. Oct. 17 and 18 at the museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb.

“Ever since the Ellwood House opened as a museum, people have swapped stories about their ghost sightings and experiences. While we don’t believe the mansion is haunted, that hasn’t stopped the rumors or the curiosity. These nighttime tours give guests a chance to explore for themselves and see what they think,” Ellwood House Museum executive director Izabela Pieniadz said in a news release.

Participants can explore the museum’s rooms and corridors via flashlight, listen to Ellwood family stories and learn about Victorian mourning traditions, spiritualism and Victorian-era ghost hunting techniques. The tours will be led by museum docents and West Suburban Paranormal Investigations.

Attendees can check in at the museum’s Ellcourt House. Participants also will be able to play Victorian parlor games, ask ghost-hunting questions and chat with investigators. Wine also will be available to buy.

Due to the limited number of tours, tickets are required to attend. To buy tickets, visit ellwoodhouse.org.

For information, visit ellwoodhouse.org.