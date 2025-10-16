Northern Rehab to offer fall prevention presentation Oct. 16 in Sycamore

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists and the Kishwaukee Family YMCA will hold a “Fall and Injury Prevention” presentation as part of its Lunch and Learn educational series.

The free event will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road, Sycamore.

Attendees can learn about identifying fall risk factors, fall effects, fall prevention guidelines, and balance exercises to reduce fall risk. The presentation will be led by physical therapist Kristin Christian.

Refreshments will be provided by Hy-Vee. Due to limited space, registration is required. To register, visit kishymca.org or call 815-375-5392.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapist-owned and -operated physical therapy practice, providing clients with customized care for more than 46 years.

The Kishwaukee Family YMCA is a nonprofit that seeks to enrich the spirit, mind and body of all those in the community, especially families and children, regardless of ability to pay.

For information, visit northernrehabpt.com/events, call 815-375-5392, or visit kishymca.org.