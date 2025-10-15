Khiara Thomas leads Sycamore past La Salle-Peru: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls volleyball

Sycamore def. La Salle-Peru, 25-18, 25-23: At Sycamore, Khiara Thomas had nine kills to help the Spartans hand the Cavaliers just their third loss of the year.

Isabella Culotta and Sophia Lichthardt had five kills each. Thomas added three aces.

Kaneland def. Rochelle, 25-21, 25-15: At Maple Park, the Knights picked up the Interstate 8 victory.

Indian Creek def. DePue, 25-18, 25-15: At DePue, Abby Keilman had three digs for the Timberwolves.

Jaelyn Johnson had three aces and three digs while Ally Keilman had four assists, four digs and an ace.

Waubonsie Valley def. DeKalb, 25-16, 25-16: At Aurora, Issy Smith and Cam Hilliard had four kills each in the loss.

Jordan Grant added five blocks and Meila Robinson had six digs.

Stillman Valley def. Genoa-Kingston, 26-24, 25-21: At Stillman Valley, Presley Meyer tallied nine kills, six assists, three digs and two aces in the loss.

Ari Rich had 11 digs, six assists and four aces. Jessie Fredrickson had seven kills and six digs.

Boys soccer

Westminster Christian 5, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Genoa, Ayden Hernandez had two goals in the loss.

Chris Fuentes had a goal and Ulises Ayala-Zavala had an assist.