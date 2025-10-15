DeKalb County agency to open youth homeless shelter

The new Family Service Agency facility on Sycamore Road in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Family Service Agency of DeKalb County leaders announced Tuesday plans to open the county’s first homeless and transitional living shelter for area youth.

In a social media post, the agency’s youth programming team said they plan to have the facility up and running this November.

“This space will provide safety, stability, and a path forward for local teens and young adults in DeKalb County,” the agency wrote.

Talk of the agency’s plans was first broached publicly in September when agency executive director Tynisha Clegg alluded to the plans during an address to the DeKalb City Council. City officials said they were considering expanding how best to support local social service agencies and programs for DeKalb’s homeless population.

[ ‘A help up, not a hand out’: DeKalb leaders consider new resources for homeless population ]

Family Service Agency of DeKalb County is among several nonprofit organizations which benefited from city aid to help address housing needs among those in need.

Most recently, in July, the City Council backed the approval of $75,000 to six local agencies to help pay for needs such as housing, food, and care for the elderly and disabled, city documents show.