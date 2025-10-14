Shaw Local

Sycamore and Kaneland soccer share Interstate 8 title: Monday’s Daily Chronicle Sport Roundup

By Shaw Local News Network and Jeff Newton

Boys soccer

Sycamore 8, Morris 1: At Morris, Gavin Crouch scored three times in the first half and twice more in the second to push the Spartans past Morris to earn a share of the Interstate 8 Conference title with Kaneland. Aiden Sears scored twice, and Ben Fitzenreider added a solo tally for Sycamore (16-7, 8-2).

Kaneland 2, LaSalle-Peru 1: At Maple Park, the Knights scored a pair of first-half goals to finish the season sweep of the Cavaliers. The win gives Kaneland (8-13, 8-2) a share of the Interstate 8 title, sharing it with Sycamore.

Boys cross country

Amboy Columbus Day Cross Country Invite: At Amboy, junior Caden Hageman ran 12th with a time of 16:13.4 as the top finisher for Hinckley-Big Rock. Zach Juneau, Graham Long and James Arguijo also raced for the Royals.

Girls cross country

Amboy Columbus Day Cross Country Invite: At Amboy, Hinckley-Big Rock ran 11th as a team behind meet champion Winnebago. Isabella Canzoneri was the top finisher for the Royals placing 42nd. Zeta Fay raced into 47th place for the Royals.

