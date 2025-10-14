New plan for reconfiguring traffic at N. First Street, Sycamore Road in DeKalb doesn’t include roundabout

DeKalb City Engineer John Laskowski (right) approaches the City Council during its Oct. 13, 2025, meeting to provide some input on a proposed reconfiguration plan for the intersection at North First Street and Sycamore Road. (Megann Horstead)

The DeKalb City Council this week presented a new plan for reconfiguring traffic at North First Street and Sycamore Road near Clinton Rosette Middle School, and one alderman hailed the proposal, which doesn’t include a roundabout, as a “roundabout way” of ruling out the threat of eminent domain.

Eminent domain is a legal power afforded to municipal governments to acquire property through the court system.

Council consensus Monday is the latest step in the city’s efforts to improve conditions at this intersection.

In January, the city enlisted the engineering services of Wills, Burke, Kelsey Associates (WBK) to design a reconfiguration for the intersection at North First Street and Sycamore Road.

The revised proposal, which doesn’t include a roundabout, aims to put to rest some questions the city has faced from members of the community since the April election.

Sixth Ward Alderman Mike Verbic questioned the new reconfiguration plan.

“Then, what we’re saying in a roundabout way is that we are not allowed to use any of the school district property to enhance this intersection from a safety perspective,” Verbic said. “Are we restricted to the street space?”

City Manager Bill Nicklas offered explanation.

“It’s a little bit of a clip, but that’s in order, again, to try to get Sycamore Road to come in a little closer to about a 60-degree angle,” Nicklas said.

According to city documents, people may find the new plan nearly mirrors what motorists currently experience, but there are some differences. It would remain a signalized intersection with Sycamore Road continuing to feature two southbound lanes, with a right turn option at First Street.

But if approved, the revised proposal calls for a southbound left-turn lane for motorists approaching Fisk Avenue that allows two lanes to continue southbound. One long northbound lane reconfigured with the northbound traffic immediately to the north of the traffic signal will be created, as well as a northbound right-turn lane directing traffic to Sycamore Road. A revised sidewalk plan for pedestrians will also provide for a slightly different curvature.

Neither DeKalb School District 428 nor the Ellwood House would be subject to eminent domain.

Talk of a new plan for this intersection was first broached publicly by DeKalb School District 428 Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez at a public meeting last week.

She said the district has been in talks with the city manager.

“They’ve come up with a very innovative, more natural way of having that traffic area be safer without having to put a roundabout on there,” Garcia-Sanchez said. “I’m very grateful that the city manager has been very collaborative. City’s been very collaborative with us and having conversations.”

The project is expected to be paid for using a 90/10 cost-sharing arrangement made possible by state and federal Safety Grant monies in the amount of $420,000, city documents show.

Fourth Ward Alderman Justin Carlson heaped praise on the city’s revised proposal.

“There’s only a few options,” Carlson said. “This option I’m seeing is, to me, the better one because of the existing pipes, the existing combat poles that are over there.”

Nicklas said he has received some feedback on the reconfiguration plan from the city’s new engineer.

New City Engineer John Laskowski was onboarded by DeKalb city staff about one week ago.

“He’s coming up to speed on this and a bunch of other things that he’s inherited,” Nicklas said.

City staff said they are still reviewing conceptual drawings for the reconfiguration plan. No construction date has been set.

Nicklas said project could go out to bid in spring 2026.