DeKalb Salvation Army accepting annual Thanksgiving food box registration

The DeKalb Salvation Army is accepting registration for its annual Thanksgiving food box for needy families to receive food for the holidays.
The registration takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Thursday through Nov. 21 at the Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Participants will receive a turkey and Thanksgiving food box. Proof of residency is required. Community members who register in advance will earn a Thanksgiving dinner box by appointment only Nov. 25. In-person registration is required to receive a holiday food box.