DeKalb Salvation Army accepting annual Thanksgiving food box registration

Turkeys collected on Nov. 22, 2024, are shown during the Let’s Talk Turkey food drive at the Salvation Army in DeKalb. The Salvation Army will also be giving away Thanksgiving meals to needy families. (Mark Busch)

The DeKalb Salvation Army is accepting registration for its annual Thanksgiving food box for needy families to receive food for the holidays.

The registration takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Thursday through Nov. 21 at the Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Participants will receive a turkey and Thanksgiving food box. Proof of residency is required. Community members who register in advance will earn a Thanksgiving dinner box by appointment only Nov. 25. In-person registration is required to receive a holiday food box.