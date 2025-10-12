What’s a microforest? Learn more at upcoming DeKalb workshop

Adults can explore how microforests can make a difference during a DeKalb Public Library program.
Microforests are areas where native fast-growing trees and shrubs typically are planted closely together to promote biodiversity and combat effects brought on by climate change and urban development.
The program will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.
Participants can learn how microforests create healthier, more resilient and cooler communities. No registration is required.
For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.