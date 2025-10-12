Students invited to get creative at DeKalb library

Elementary school students will be able to participate in a school-related game, activity or craft during a DeKalb Public Library drop-in event.
The free event will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 in the library’s youth department, 309 Oak St.
Attendees will be able to create magnetic and blackout poetry. No registration is required to attend.
A drop-in event also will be held for sixth- through eighth-grade students at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 in the library’s Teen Room.
Participants can make Edgar Allan Poe-related magnetic and found poetry. No registration is required.
For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or stevenm@dkpl.org; or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.