Students invited to get creative at DeKalb library

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Elementary school students will be able to participate in a school-related game, activity or craft during a DeKalb Public Library drop-in event.

The free event will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 in the library’s youth department, 309 Oak St.

Attendees will be able to create magnetic and blackout poetry. No registration is required to attend.

A drop-in event also will be held for sixth- through eighth-grade students at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 in the library’s Teen Room.

Participants can make Edgar Allan Poe-related magnetic and found poetry. No registration is required.