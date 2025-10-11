Sycamore’s Gavin Sedvie 17th at state golf: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys golf

Class 2A State Championship: At Weibring, Sycamore’s Gavin Sedevie shot a 3-over-par 74 to finish the two-round tournament in a tie for 17th place.

The Sycamore junior finished with a 76-74—150, just three strokes behind a top-10 finish.

Sedevie had three birdies on the back nine Saturday, but double-bogeyed 18 to close out his state trip.

Boys cross country

Black Sail Invitational: At Belvidere, Sycamore had three of the top eight runners to win the 12-team meet with 53 points, six ahead of Lemont.

Lucas Miller took sixth for the Spartans with a personal-best 15:56.17. Logan Jones set a season-best in 15:59.93, taking seventh. Liam Berry took eighth in 16:04.38, a personal record.

Gabriel Pena led Genoa-Kingston with a 19:13.18, good for 69th. The Cogs were 11th as a team.

Sterling HS XC Invitational: At Hoover Park, DeKalb’s Andy Duran took fourth in 16:44.41, setting a personal record for the season.

The Barbs did not have enough runners for a team score.

Girls cross country

Black Sail Invitational: At Belvidere, freshman Chloe Shere ran a personal best 18:59.53 to help Sycamore take third in the 10-team field.

The Spartans finished with 89 points while St. Viator won with 56. Genoa-Kingston was fifth with 142.

Layla Janisch was 14th for the Spartans in 19:40.69. Emma James was 16th for the Cogs in 19:47.75.

Sterling HS XC Invitational: At Hoover Park, Alex Schwantes and Maret Siblik finished in the top 10 as DeKalb took second with 64 points, behind Zion-Benton’s 58.

Schwantes was sixth in 19:19.61, a season best. Siblik was seventh in 20:19.82, a personal record.