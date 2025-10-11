Gavin Sedevie makes cut at state golf, G-K football falls to Byron: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys golf

Class 2A State Golf Tournament: At Weibring Golf Club, Sycamore’s Gavin Sedevie shot a 5-over-par 77, placing him in 23rd place after one day.

Sedevie is two strokes out of the top 10 and will tee off at 9:06 a.m. Saturday morning.

Football

Byron 55, Genoa-Kingston 7: At Genoa, the Cogs got a late touchdown in the loss.

Balke Ides hauled in a 51-yard pass from Cody Cravatta with 3:41 left in the game. Cravatta also blocked an extra point for Genoa-Kingston (3-4 overall, 3-3 Big Northern Conference) against the Tigers (7-0, 6-0).

Volleyball

Little 10 Tournament: At Serena, Hinckley-Big Rock dropped its semifinal to Newark, 25-14, 25-14, while Leland eliminated Indian Creek, 25-18, 25-14.

Elsie Betz had three blocks and three digs, Olivia Truckenbrod had five digs and Kendra Bruh had two blocks for Indian Creek.

Hinckley-Big Rock will play Somonauk for third place at 5 p.m. Saturday.