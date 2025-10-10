Thousands of dollars awarded to DeKalb County students for higher education

Ben C. Eade Scholarship recipient Jackson Heilemeier (left), scholarship donor Harry Hartman, and scholarship recipient LilyAnn Richardson (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

This year, 169 students received 214 individual awards totaling more than $436,000 in scholarships from funds at the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

The average amount awarded per recipient exceeded $2,500, a marked increase over previous years.

The foundation awarded $51,925 in financial assistance to students attending two-year colleges and trade schools this fall. Another $285,100 supports students enrolled in four-year colleges, while $99,050 benefits scholars pursuing postgraduate degrees.

Class of 2025 total awards by school

DeKalb High School $70,400

Genoa-Kingston High School $41,250

Indian Creek High School $25,600

Sandwich High School $5,700

Somonauk High School $12,600

Sycamore High School $91,825

Non-local high school $15,200

Locally, Kishwaukee College students received $39,625 (26 awards), and Northern Illinois University students received $59,050 (31 awards).

Scholarships are made possible by individuals and organizations who recognize the importance of education. Donors establish scholarship funds for various reasons, such as memorializing a loved one, supporting students pursuing specific career fields or celebrating personal success.

New scholarships established this year include the DeKalb High School Outstanding ESL Student Scholarship, the Dombek Family Community Service Scholarship, the Samardzija-Gutesha FFA Scholarship and the Sharon Sue Betts Wiggins Mier Scholarship.

Students can contact their high school counseling department to learn how to apply and visit dekalbccf.org/scholarships for details. For questions or additional scholarship information, contact Sara Nickels at 815-748-5383 or s.nickels@dekalbccf.org.