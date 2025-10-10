NIU Visual Disabilities Program invites public to learn about blindness

The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Northern Illinois University’s Visual Disabilities Program to teach schoolchildren about how people who are blind experience life.

The free program will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 11 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can rotate through five interactive stations. The stations will include completing a braille coloring worksheet, trying human guide techniques blindfolded, and putting their name into braille. Guide dogs and their information about their role will be provided.

Attendees also can explore tools used by people with blindness or low vision. The program will be held by NIU Visual Disabilities Program faculty and students. No registration is required.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.