Indian Creek takes 3rd in Little 10 tournament: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys soccer

Indian Creek 4, Serena 0: At Hinckley, Parker Murry scored the final two goals for the Timberwolves to help them take third in the Little 10 Tournament third-place game.

Sean Acker opened the scoring in the 34th minute. In the 45th minute, Isaac Willis scored on an assist by Murry.

Harvard 6, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Harvard, the Cogs dropped the nonconference game.

Sycamore 3, Ottawa 0: At Ottawa, Paxton Nicol needed just two minutes to score in the win.

Gavin Crouch and Aiden Sears added goals, while Ryan Guzinski and Connor Busch shared the shutout.

Girls volleyball

Genoa-Kingston def. North Boone, 25-18, 25-13: At Poplar Grove, Addison Langton had 11 digs and Jessie Fredrickson added five kills and five digs.

Aubrey Wise had five kills, Bria Botterman had two blocks and two kills and Presley Meyer had a pair of aces and seven assists.