Sycamore residents invited to apply for city’s tree planting program

Welcome to Sycamore, Illinois sign on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The city of Sycamore is accepting submissions to plant shade and ornamental trees as part of its 2025 Tree Program.

The submissions will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the city clerk’s office, 308 W. State St.

The trees will planted in front yards or parkways of properties in the city’s corporate limits. The submissions will be accepted first-come, first-served. The submissions deadline is Oct. 10.

The trees will be provided and planted by GC Design Inc. The trees also have a 100 percent year-long guarantee. The city of Sycamore will pay for half of the tree costs. Residents costs are $197.50 per “A” and “B” trees. Tree brochures with order forms are available. To receive an order form, call 815-895-4515 or visit cityofsycamore.com, the city of Sycamore’s Facebook page, or the city clerk’s office.