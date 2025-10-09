Discover 4-H Carnival is Sunday in Sycamore

Shaw Local 2022 file photo – The University of Illinois will hold its annual Discover 4-H Carnival for families to learn about 4-H. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

The University of Illinois will hold its annual Discover 4-H Carnival Sunday in Sycamore for people to learn more about the program.

The family-friendly event runs from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12, at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau, 1350 W. Prairie Drive, Sycamore.

Event features include games and activities such as a big parachute, balloon animals, creating cards for Opportunity House, magnet fishing, face-painting, cotton ball toss and ladder golf, with opportunities to win prizes. Popcorn and hot dogs will be served.

Attendees also can learn about how to join a 4-H Club. 4-H members and leaders will be available to answer questions.

4-H is a youth organization for boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 18. The program offers more than 170 projects ranging from rocketry, wildlife and photography to computers, animals, visual arts and food. 4-H emphasizes “learning by doing” by allowing members to select project areas of interest to them.

The organization also offers a Cloverbuds program for youths ages 5 to 7. Cloverbuds participate in hands-on learning activities to explore animals, art, science, plants and the environment.

For information, call 815-758-8194.